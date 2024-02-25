Egypt and Eritrea Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Stability

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki engaged in high-level discussions on Sat, 24 Feb, focusing on deepening bilateral relations and addressing regional dynamics in Africa.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their mutual interest in developing economic, trade, and security cooperation between Egypt and Eritrea.

The two emphasized the importance of fostering trade exchange, promoting investment flows, and supporting the presence of Egyptian companies in the Eritrean market, leveraging sectors of mutual interest and expertise.

The meeting also centered on the regional situation, particularly the developments in the Red Sea. Both highlighted the significance of de-escalation and containing security issues in the region. They called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need for sustainable humanitarian access and initiating a two-state solution process for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Sudan, as both leaders stressed the necessity of joint efforts within the framework of the neighboring countries’ process to find serious solutions, including a ceasefire, to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Sudanese people.

Moreover, the presidents also addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip, underscoring the significance of providing sustainable humanitarian access to the strip and recognizing the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict.