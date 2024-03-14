Egyptian President Urges Immediate Ceasefire During Dutch Prime Minister’s Visit

During a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Cairo on Wednesday 13 March, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi condemned Israel’s actions towards civilians in the Gaza Strip, labeling them as ‘grave violations of international law and humanitarian principles.’

Al-Sisi also emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel’s hostile actions.

The Egyptian President called upon Dutch Prime Minister Rutte to exert efforts in resolving the crisis, highlighting the fundamental conditions for ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and de-escalating tensions in the region.

He also criticized the decision of some countries to suspend their contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stating that the decision contradicts humanitarian norms and values.

Furthermore, Al-Sisi condemned Israeli policies in the West Bank, which obstruct the lives of Palestinians through settler violence, demolitions, evictions, military incursions, land confiscation, and settlement activities.

Prime Minister Rutte expressed his frustration regarding the absence of a political solution to the ongoing war on Palestinie and emphasized the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state living alongside Israel.

Rutte disclosed that he had engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday 12 February, urging him to refrain from taking such actions of violence.

He then highlighted the importance of protecting maritime security and safe passage in the Red Sea, emphasizing the role of international missions in ensuring the safety of this vital shipping route.

The Dutch Prime Minister acknowledged Egypt as a close partner in addressing issues such as irregular migration; he also expressed interest in cooperative promotion of green energy and hydrogen technology.

The discussions between the leaders also touched upon the topic of irregular migration and refugees, with both emphasizing the importance of stability in the region to combat irregular migration and reduce the influx of refugees coming to both Egypt and the Netherlands.

Both leaders underscored Egypt’s role as a reliable partner for the European Union in tackling irregular migration, terrorism, and supporting regional security and stability.