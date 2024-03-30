Women in Power: Egypt’s Six Female Ministers at the Helm

Of Egypt’s population of 111 million, 49.8 percent are female, and of 30 ministries in Egypt, six are led by women, marking 20 percent.

Years of hard work to empower women and advocate their rights have proven transformative; in the Egyptian presidential elections of 2024, 60 percent of the voters were women, totaling 26 million. Women in the Egyptian parliament secure 162 seats, representing 27% of the House of Representatives.

Here are Egypt’s six female Ministers in 2024:

H.E. Dr. Soha Gendi – Minister of Emigration and Expatriate Affair

Serving as the Minister of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs since August 2022, Gendi is a prominent figure in Egyptian diplomacy. Before her ministerial role, she worked at the Egyptian Embassy in Germany and Romania and served as the Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. H.E. was also the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Organizations and Assemblies.

H.E.’s achievements extend academically, as Gendi holds a diploma in International Relations from the German Development Institute, a Bachelor’s degree in English Language from Ain Shams University, and a Master’s degree in Mediterranean Studies from Cairo University.

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat – Minister of International Cooperation

The Minister of International Cooperation in Egypt since December 2019, Al-Mashat, was the first female Minister of Tourism in Egypt in January 2018. Al-Mashat has had key positions at the Central Bank of Egypt, including Deputy Director and Head of the Monetary Policy Department. H.E. also worked as an economist at the International Monetary Fund’s Vietnam Desk in the United States.

AlMashat’s academic career and background are equally impressive. She got her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the American University in Cairo, a Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Maryland in the US, and a certificate in Public Policy and Leadership from Harvard University.

H.E. Dr. Hala Helmy El-Said – Minister of Planning and Economic Development

El-Said held several key positions before becoming a minister in December 2019, including serving as a consultant to the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Anti-Money Laundering Unit at the Central Bank. Her experience also includes working as an economist at the International Monetary Fund’s Vietnam Desk.

H.E. was awarded the Best Minister in the Arab World in 2020, and she was the first elected Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Political Science at Cairo University, as she has a Ph.D. in Economics from Cairo University, along with a Master’s degree and Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

H.E. Dr. Yasmine Fouad – Minister of Environment

Prior to becoming the Egyptian Minister of Environment in June 2018, Fouad served as the Assistant Minister of Environment for Sustainable Development and International Cooperation in 2014, and the Acting Director of the Center for Economic and Financial Studies and Research, highlighting her commitment to advancing environmental and economic research in Egypt.

Fouad holds a master’s degree in Environmental Sciences from Ain Shams University and a Ph.D. in Political Science from Cairo University. She has over 20 years of experience in the fields of environment and international cooperation and has held several positions in UN bodies, non-governmental organizations, and academic institutions. She served as the Ministerial Coordinator and Envoy for COP27.

H.E. Dr. Nivine El Kabbag – Minister of Social Solidarity

With more than 25 years of experience, El Kabbag has been the minister of Social Solidarity since December 2019. She was the adviser in the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Social Protection for Social Protection, where she contributed to designing social policies to improve the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable families.

El Kabbag has worked with international bodies such as UNICEF, the American Development Association, and the American National Council for Women. Her academic experience has helped her reach heights, with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Political Science from Carleton University in Canada.

H.E. Dr. Neveen El Kilany – Minister of Culture

In August 2022, El Kilany became the Minister of Culture, after being the president of the Cultural Development Fund. She has also held several significant positions in the field of culture and arts management, such as the Head of The Cultural Sector of The Arab Women’s Union – Arab League, a Member of The Board of Directors of Egypt’s Public Libraries at the Ministry of Culture, and more.

H.E. got a postgraduate diploma in Civil Society Law and Human Rights at the faculty of economics and political science, and she received a Ph.D. in Philosophy in Arts, and a Ph.D. in Art Criticism, before being appointed as the Dean of the Higher Institute of Art Criticism at the Academy of Arts.