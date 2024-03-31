Egypt’s Al-Sisi to Move Presidential Office to New Capital on 2 April

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi will relocate his office to the New Administrative Capital (NAC) following his third term inauguration ceremony, Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) CEO Khaled Abbas revealed on 30 March.

Al-Sisi is set to be inaugurated in front of the country’s parliament in the NAC on Tuesday, 2 April, followed by a ceremonial flag raise in the People’s Square — situated directly across the new parliament building.

Speaking during a live television interview on Sada El Balad TV, Abbas noted that the NAC is fully equipped and prepared to receive the presidential administration. He also welcomed all types of events to be hosted in the NAC.

WHAT IS THE NEW ADMINISTRATIVE CAPITAL?

First announced by then-Minister of Housing Mostafa Madbouly in 2015, the NAC was envisioned as a way of bringing Egypt into an advanced era of modernity. It is also thought of as a solution to relieve congestion in Cairo, which currently houses 22 million of Egypt’s 109 million inhabitants.

The project’s construction is largely spearheaded by the Egyptian Armed Forces, which has the majority stake in ACUD.

The NAC has been heralded by the government as the future of Egypt, but criticised by some as a drain on resources and for potentially being inaccessible to many Egyptians due to its high cost of living.

Egypt’s government has already relocated 40,000 employees and 100 agencies to the new capital as of July 2023. Parliamentary and ministerial duties are also now taking place in the NAC.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.