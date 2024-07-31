Egypt Holds France to a Draw in Intense Olympic Handball Match

Egypt’s handball team faced a tough challenge in their third group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, drawing 26-26 against defending champions France. Despite the valiant effort, the draw left the Egyptian players disappointed as they now face an uphill battle to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The match, held at South Paris Arena 6, was a nail-biting contest from start to finish.

The game started with both teams converting their chances, and by the 10th minute, the score was tied at 5-5 with El Wakil scoring the equalizer for Egypt. As the first half progressed, Egypt managed to pull ahead, with Yehia Khaled scoring from the 7m line to give Egypt a 12-10 lead by the 24th minute. By halftime, Egypt held a promising 15-11 lead.

The second half saw Egypt maintaining their lead, with Khaled scoring from 9m to keep Egypt ahead 18-14 by the 35th minute. However, France began to close the gap, scoring consecutive goals to level the score at 20-20 by the 43rd minute.

Despite a two-minute suspension for Ibrahim Al-Masry in the 40th minute, Egypt fought hard to maintain their lead. Khaled scored again to restore a two-goal lead at 23-21 by the 55th minute. However, a two-minute suspension for Yehia Khaled in the 56th minute gave France an opportunity to close in.

In the final minutes, France managed to level the score again. With just one minute remaining, Egypt led 26-25, but France managed to equalize in the final seconds of the match, ending the match in a 26-26 draw.

Egypt’s campaign began with a hard-fought 35-32 victory over Hungary, followed by a narrow 30-27 defeat to Denmark. With this draw against France, Egypt now ranks third in their group and must secure wins in their upcoming matches to secure an advance to the quarterfinals.

Looking ahead, Egypt faces Norway on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 10 pm CET, followed by a match against Argentina on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at noon CET.