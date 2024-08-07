//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

US President Biden and Egypt’s President Al-Sisi Push for Immediate Ceasefire and Hostage Release

August 7, 2024

Photo source: Reuters  

US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi engaged in a pivotal phone call to discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions on Tuesday, 6 August according to a press release by the White House. The conversation focused on the implementation of an immediate ceasefire and a deal for the release of hostages.

President Biden expressed gratitude to President Al-Sisi for his steadfast leadership in facilitating the negotiations, which have now reached a critical final stage. Both leaders emphasized the urgency of swiftly finalizing the process to ensure regional stability.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to remain in close coordination over the coming days to ensure the successful implementation of the ceasefire and the release of hostages.

 This call underscores the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian as well as the Israeli-Hezbollah conflicts and promoting peace.

 

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
Culture & Lifestyle

Recommended for you

More Foreigners are Coming to Egypt for Work

UN Suspends Food Aid to Rafah, Cites Lack of Supplies and Insecurity

Egypt Announces New Governors for Cairo, Alexandria and Other Cities