Egypt Suffers Crushing 6-0 Defeat to Morocco in Olympic Bronze Medal Match

In a stunning display of dominance, Morocco’s football team crushed Egypt 6-0 in the bronze medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics, leaving Egyptian fans heartbroken and searching for answers.

Prior to this match, Egypt had an impressive run in the tournament, defeating Spain, Paraguay, and Uzbekistan, only to lose a close game against France in the semi-finals.

The bronze medal clash started with high stakes, as both teams were vying for their first Olympic football medal. Coach Rogerio Micale made a crucial change to his lineup, naming Mohamed Tarek in place of the suspended Omar Fayed, who missed the game after receiving a red card in the semis against France.

The match kicked off at 17:00, with Morocco immediately putting pressure on Egypt. Despite an early attempt blocked by the defense, it was Egypt who first looked dangerous. Faisal’s header from inside the box at the 7th minute was brilliantly saved by Morocco’s keeper Munir. Zizo’s attempt at the 10th minute, deflected into a corner by the Moroccan keeper, was another missed opportunity for the Egyptians.

However, the momentum quickly shifted in Morocco’s favor. Ezzalzouli’s brilliant curler at the far post opened the scoring at the 23rd minute, followed by Rahimi’s powerful header from inside the box just three minutes later, making it 2-0 for Morocco. Egypt’s attempts to regain their composure after conceding these two quick goals proved futile.

Despite efforts from Egyptian players like Elneny and Saber, Morocco continued their onslaught. El Khanous fired a shot from outside the box into the bottom corner at the 51st minute, increasing Morocco’s lead to 3-0. Rahimi scored again at the far post in the 64th minute, bringing the score to 4-0.

Egypt’s struggles were further compounded in the 69th minute when Kouka’s free kick attempt went over the bar, missing another chance for a comeback. Morocco sealed their emphatic victory with Nakach’s goal from inside the box in the 73rd minute, connecting with a low cross from Rahimi.

Despite late attempts from the Egyptians to get a consolation goal, including Elneny’s wide attempt at the 61st minute and Shehata’s cross punched clear by the Moroccan keeper, the match ended in a humiliating 6-0 defeat for Egypt, with Morocco scoring its final goal in the closing moments.

This crushing loss marks a disappointing end to what was otherwise a remarkable journey for Egypt in the 2024 Paris Olympics football tournament.