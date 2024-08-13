Egypt Condemns Israeli Intrusion of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt condemned the intrusion of two Israeli Knesset members, along with hundreds of Israeli settlers and extremists, into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 13 August.

The statement criticized the raising of the Israeli flag inside the mosque, which occurred under Israeli police protection, while Palestinian worshippers were barred from entering.

Egypt emphasized that these “irresponsible and provocative actions violate international law and undermine the established historical and legal status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

In response to these actions, Egypt stressed the need “for the international community to play an active role in addressing these violations, which are intended to inflame tensions and hinder efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Egypt reiterated its commitment to achieving a just, permanent, and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and approximately 2,250 others entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in groups, singing Jewish hymns under heavy Israeli police protection.

Earlier this week, Egypt also condemned the Israeli bombing of Al-Tabin School on 10 August, which resulted in the killing of unarmed civilians.

Furthermore, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States issued a joint statement advocating for ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Since 7 October, over 39,000 Palestinians—predominantly children and women—have been reported killed in the 11-month-long war on Gaza by Israel, according to the latest statement from the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza. Additionally, 91,722 people have been injured, with many more still trapped beneath rubble caused by Israeli airstrikes.