Egypt Condemns Israeli School Attack that Killed 100 Palestinians

Egypt has strongly denounced an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza that has left scores of Palestinian civilians dead.

Early Saturday morning, 10 August, an Israeli airstrike hit Al-Tabin School, which was repurposed into a shelter in Gaza City, killing at least 100 civilians.

The attack, one of the most devastating incidents in the ongoing 10-month Israeli war on Gaza, occurred without warning before dawn as worshippers were praying at a mosque in the school, according to a witness who worked there to rescue people.

Three missiles struck the school and the mosque within, where approximately 6,000 displaced people were taking refuge from the conflict, as reported by Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense first responders operating under the Hamas-run government.

The assault struck two floors of the school: the upper floor, which housed women, and the ground floor, which served as a prayer room for displaced individuals.

Bassal added that many of the deceased were unrecognizable, and many of the casualties were women and children.

Local doctors are overwhelmed as they attempt to manage the influx of casualties from the attack on Al-Tabin School, with many victims arriving in a dire state, according to a correspondent to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli attack is the “deadliest assault on a school since last October,” according to Tamer Kirolos, a regional director for Save the Children. “It is heartbreaking to witness the impact of this attack, especially on so many children and individuals who were at the school for dawn prayers.”

The Israeli army asserted that its airstrikes targeted a “command and control center” at Al-Tabin School, which it claimed was used as a hideout by Hamas terrorists and commanders. The military did not provide evidence to support this claim and stated that it had taken measures to minimize civilian casualties, including using munitions specifically designed for this type of strike, as well as employing aerial imagery and other intelligence.

The Israeli army concluded its statement by asserting that Hamas “systematically violates international law by exploiting civilian institutions and shelters, as well as civilians themselves, as human shields for its terrorist activities.”

After the Israeli airstrike hit the school, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry stated, “The continued perpetration of large-scale crimes and the deliberate killing of large numbers of unarmed civilians, despite increasing efforts by mediators to secure a ceasefire, clearly demonstrates a lack of political will on the part of Israel to end this brutal conflict.”

“It also reflects an unprecedented disregard for international and humanitarian laws,” the statement emphasized.

Egypt strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of Al-Tabin School, emphasizing its severity in light of the deliberate killing of many unarmed civilians.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam has also denounced the massacre at Al-Tabin School in Gaza, describing it as part of a “systematic genocidal war” conducted by Israel, under the watchful eye of the international community.

The mufti described it as “a shameful crime, a blatant violation of all religions, customs, provisions, and principles of international law and international humanitarian law, and a disregard for the value of man and the sanctity of his soul.”

Egypt’s Ministry statement urged a coordinated and effective international response to protect Palestinian civilians and halt the ongoing attacks on defenseless populations.

Earlier this week, Egypt signed a joint statement with Qatar and the United States for ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. While Israel has agreed on 9 August to send negotiators to a new round of talks on a ceasefire and hostage release, potentially in Doha or Cairo, Hamas has yet to respond.