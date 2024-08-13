Egyptian Brand Eva Cosmetics Launches World First ‘Smokers E-Line’

In the ever-evolving world of personal care, one award-winning Egyptian brand stands out as a beacon of innovation: Eva Cosmetics.

Founded in 1972 by Dr. Mounir Armanious, Eva Cosmetics has built a legacy over more than 50 years, becoming one of the leading personal care manufacturers in the region. The company’s commitment to science, technology, and continuous innovation has made it an established name in Egypt.

Introducing Eva Smokers E-Line: An Innovative Product Listed in the CosmoTrends Report

Smokers E-Line has gained significant recognition on the global stage, being listed in the prestigious CosmoTrends Report by Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024.

The CosmoTrends Report, curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS—a leading global authority on beauty trend forecasting—highlights the most innovative and trendy products displayed by exhibitors. This inclusion signifies Eva Cosmetics’ role as a trendsetter, with Smokers E-Line being acknowledged as a groundbreaking invention with no competitors in the market.

According to epidemiologic surveys, the popularity of e-cigarette devices continues to rise dramatically as usage rates in both adults and adolescents have increased substantially.

Despite the industry’s marketing approach to promote e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to tobacco and as a nicotine replacement tool, research in fact shows that e-cigarettes do pose several potential deleterious effects on the oral cavity of chronic users. There appears to be an array of toxins in the vapors of e-cigarettes resulting from the heating element’s action on fluid components, as well as from the composition of chemical flavoring agents.

Further, unlike common known tobacco cigarettes adverse effects, e-cigarette users may suffer from additional adverse reactions due to the continuous exposure to the heat emitted from these devices like dehydrated mouth, unhealthy gum and increased bacterial growth, which eventually lead to an impaired oral cavity.

Eva Cosmetics’ Smokers E-line Toothpaste is specially developed to address these concerns by enhancing oral cavity freshness and healthy regeneration with optimized soothing and hydration properties to relieve any discomforts from continuous heat exposure. In addition, it fortifies teeth and removes annoying stains while protecting them from cavities and helps eliminate germs responsible for bad breath and plaque formation.

The Science Behind Smokers E-Line

All actives incorporated in the Smokers E-line were meticulously chosen based on extensive scientific research and are supported by a plethora of studies reporting efficacy, said Eva Cosmetics to Egyptian Streets.

Among the various detrimental effects of e-cigarettes on the oral cavity are the following: mouth irritation (dryness, burning, bad breath), periodontal effects (increased accumulation of plaque, deeper probing depths, and increased bone loss), dental effects (decreased enamel hardness, toothache, tooth discoloration, caries, tooth sensitivity, tooth loss/extraction, increased cariogenic bacteria) and oral microbiome disturbance.

According to Eva Cosmetics, the active ingredients employed in the Smokers E-Line to combat these symptoms and their mechanism of action include:

essential oils to reduce plaque and gingivitis;

neem extract which has antibacterial properties used for curing gingival problems, maintaining oral health and as an oral deodorant;

xanthan gum, glycerol, and sweeteners aimed at mimicking the rheological properties of saliva providing temporary relief from dry mouth;

zinc, a precious element for the maintenance of oral health (zinc citrate is proven to be effective against dental caries, gingivitis, periodontitis and malodor as it controls the formation of dental plaque and inhibits the formation of dental calculus and zinc has the capability to reduce dissolution and promote remineralization under caries simulating conditions);

sodium tripolyphosphate, which significantly inhibits the development of dental calculus;

pyrophosphates which help to decrease calculus buildup by stopping the growth of crystals on the tooth surface and preventing new crystals from forming (and the use of pyrophosphate-containing products effectively inhibits the dysbiosis of the oral microbiome and the proliferation of pathogenic species in periodontal disease);

sodium fluoride, which can improve the microhardness of demineralized dental tissues on enamel, dentin and DEJ-axial zone;

potassium citrate, which is a desensitizing agent, and potassium ions, which are thought to block the action potential generated in interdental nerves relieving toothaches; and

hydrated silica, polyphosphates and sodium lauryl sulfate which are employed as whitening agents.

Finally, Eva Smokers E-Line Toothpaste with Menthol is a product that is vegan and has been produced cruelty-free.

Specialized for E-Cigarette Smokers and First in the Market Locally and Globally

Eva Cosmetics aims to position Smokers E-Line as the leading oral care brand for a specific segment who are the E-Smokers. The company’s strategy includes making the product available at all checkpoints frequented by their target audience, supported by on-ground activations and a strong social media presence.

The launch of Eva Smokers E-Line marks a significant milestone for Eva Cosmetics, showcasing an Egyptian product that competes on an international level. This achievement not only highlights the brand’s innovative capabilities but also positions it as a trendsetter in the global market.

