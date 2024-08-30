Three Arab Israelis and Two Egyptians Injured in Fight in Egypt’s Taba

A physical altercation erupted at a five-star hotel in Taba, Egypt, near the border with Israel, leaving three Arab Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers injured on Friday, 30 August, according to Egyptian security sources who spoke to the local news outlet Al-Qahera.

According to sources, the altercation began when an Arab Israeli tourist verbally insulted an Egyptian hotel employee, which saw the involvement of other tourists and staff members.

The security source also noted that the fight began after several tourists refused to pay for hotel services.

Egyptian sources have refuted Israeli media reports claiming the attack was a deliberate stabbing targeting an Israeli citizen. They stated instead that the incident involved a dispute between Egyptian hotel workers and Arab-Israeli tourists who refused to pay for services.

All individuals involved were hospitalized, and the police are investigating the cause of the incident.

In 2019, more than 500,000 Israeli tourists traveled to Egypt, but this number has declined since the Gaza War. An Israeli report indicates that now only a small number of Israelis visit Egypt.