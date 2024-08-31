Egypt and Japan Align on Regional Security at TICAD Ministerial Meeting

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting, held from 23 to 25 August, was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty.

The meeting included high-level discussions focused on enhancing collaboration between Egypt, Africa, and Japan, as well as addressing ongoing regional challenges.

The TICAD conference, which brings together representatives from the Japanese government, the African Union, the United Nations, the World Bank, and various international and regional organizations, provided a platform for addressing crucial issues impacting the Middle East and Africa.

Held under the theme “Engaging in Innovative Solutions with Africa,” the TICAD meeting aims to establish medium and long-term developmental priorities for the Africa-Japan partnership, contributing to inclusive growth and sustainable development in Africa.

This aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a future where the continent has a deeply rooted and thriving culture of human rights, democracy, gender equality, inclusion, and peace; It aims to achieve prosperity, security, and safety for all citizens, while also developing mechanisms to promote and defend Africa’s collective security and interests.

During the meeting, Abdelatty emphasized the importance of reforming the global financial system, focusing on four key pillars: increasing the scope of concessional financing, facilitating access for all developing countries, innovative approaches to managing debt burdens, and national ownership of transformation.

Additionally, the minister highlighted Egypt’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as artificial intelligence, climate change, and infrastructure, reflecting Egypt’s strategic efforts to strengthen its international role and deepen its partnership with Japan.

Abdelatty and Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, also discussed the current situation in Gaza, with Kamikawa expressing support for Egypt’s efforts and stressing the need for all parties to exercise restraint and pursue negotiations.

Abdelatty assured continued cooperation with Japan to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals and prevent further escalation in the region. He also emphasized Egypt’s support for the post-conflict reconstruction and development agenda in Africa, highlighting Egypt’s role as Chair of the Steering Committee of Heads of State and Government of the African Union Development Agency (NEPAD).

The minister expressed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening the link between peace and development, viewing it as the most effective tool for preventing conflicts and building sustainable peace.

After Kamikawa congratulated Abdelatty for his new role as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and commended Egypt’s significant diplomatic contributions, she highlighted that 2024 marks the 70th anniversary of Egypt-Japan diplomatic relations, celebrating their extensive cooperation.

Egypt and Japan have agreed to enhance their cooperation further and work together to prevent further escalation, as the TICAD conference prepares for its 9th summit in 2025.