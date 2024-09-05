Rehab Ahmed Wins Egypt’s Second Gold at 2024 Paralympics

Egypt’s golden day of success at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris continues with Rehab Ahmed claiming the gold medal in the women’s up to 55kg para powerlifting competition. Held at La Chapelle Arena, the 33-year-old Egyptian athlete dominated the event, lifting a best of 121kg to secure her spot at the top of the podium.

Rehab Ahmed’s lift was well ahead of her competition, with Turkey’s Besra Duman earning the silver medal with a best lift of 113kg, and Thailand’s Kamoplan Kraratpet securing bronze with a lift of 108kg. Ahmed’s exceptional performance reaffirmed her status as one of the world’s premier para powerlifters.

This victory comes just hours after Mohamed Elmenyawy won Egypt’s first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games—a gold medal in the men’s 59kg para powerlifting competition.

Rehab Ahmed’s gold adds to an already illustrious career. A two-time silver medalist at the Summer Paralympics, she previously won silver at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, where she set a Paralympic record with a lift of 117kg, which she then improved to 120kg.

Beyond the Paralympics, she is a three-time World Champion, having secured gold in the women’s 50kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in 2017 (Mexico City), 2019 (Nur-Sultan), and 2021 (Tbilisi).

With this latest triumph in Paris, Rehab Ahmed further solidifies her place as one of Egypt’s most decorated Paralympic athletes.