Egypt Condemns Israel’s Killing of American-Turkish Activist

On 6 September, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the killing of Aysenur Eygi, a 26-year-old female activist with dual American and Turkish citizenship, by Israeli forces south of Nablus in the West Bank, during a protest against settlement expansion in the West Bank.

In a statement by Ahmed Abu Zeid, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, he offered condolences to Turkey’s government, its people, and Eygi’s family.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry described the killing as yet another example of Israel’s daily violations against Palestinian civilians and their supporters.

“These actions constitute part of a broader pattern of violence and human rights abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories,” the statement read, highlighting the unprecedented moral crisis confronting the international community due to decades of atrocities against civilians in the region.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that Eygi was shot in the head, accusing the government of Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of her murder.

The American-Turkish activist arrived at the hospital in an extremely critical condition with a head injury. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Fouad Nafaa, director of Rafidia Hospital in Nablus.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have killed over 690 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Israeli settlements in the West Bank, home to approximately 490,000 settlers, are considered illegal under international law.