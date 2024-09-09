Germany Must Return Nefertiti’s Bust to Egypt: Zahi Hawass Launches Campaign

Distinguished Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Zahi Hawass initiated a petition to return Queen Nefertiti’s bust from the Neues Museum in Berlin.

The petition, which started on 7 September, is part of a wider campaign by Hawass seeking the return to Egypt of illegally extracted artifacts. The campaign also aims to return the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum and the Dendera Zodiac from the Louvre.

Nefertiti’s Bust

Nefertiti’s bust is world-renowned for its iconic beauty.

For around 17 years, Nefertiti ruled Egypt as Queen alongside her husband Akhenaten, the Pharaoh famous for attempting to make Egypt monotheistic.

The bust was discovered in 1912 by German Egyptologist Ludwig Borchardt in Tell Al-Amarna, 300 kilometers south of Cairo. The archaeological mission was funded by Germany and authorized by Egypt, with an agreement that the 10,000 artifacts uncovered were to be split evenly between both nations.

Germany argues that Egyptian authorities consented to Germany acquiring the famous bust.

However, Egyptologist Monica Hanna insists Borchardt deceived Egyptian authorities illegally by not accurately detailing the bust in the report of his findings, using fraudulent paperwork, and concealing its historical value.

Borchardt labeled the bust as representing an “Egyptian Princess” rather than Queen Nefertiti. For the past 100 years, the bust has been on display in Berlin’s Neues Museum.

Zahi Hawass’ Campaign

In his petition, Hawass stated “For years, Egypt has been deprived of many of its most significant ancient Egyptian artifacts – one of which is the [Nefertiti] bust, which has never failed to gather innumerable visitors to Berlin’s famed Neues museum. Despite many ignored calls for meaningful dialogue as well as requests for acknowledgment of how this unique artifact ended up in Germany, this petition today is meant to re-ignite that conversation.”

Hawass is a prolific academic, having written over 40 books and 150 scholarly articles covering his excavations. His development of forensic technologies helped identify the mummies of Queen Hatshepsut and King Tutankhamun’s family.

Hawass has campaigned for the return of Egyptian artifacts since 2002, asserting that the continued presence of illegally extracted artifacts in Western museums is a remnant of historic colonialism, particularly as many artifacts were extracted whilst Egypt was under imperialist rule, including the Rosetta Stone.

Egyptian authorities have also pressed for the repatriation of numerous artifacts in recent times, to varying degrees of success.

Officials at Neues Museum have made no comments on the petition thus far.

To sign Hawass’ petition for the return of Nefertiti’s bust, the Rosetta stone, and the Dendera Zodiac, visit his website here.