Egyptian Entrepreneur Amr Bassiouny Killed in His Sheikh Zayed Home

Entrepreneur Amr Bassiouny, founder of Egyptian Hydrofarms, was found dead in his Sheikh Zayed residence with multiple stab wounds, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

The Giza Security Directorate, in cooperation with the Public Security Sector, has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder.

Bassiouny, who pioneered one of Egypt’s first hydroponic farms, had recently returned home on vacation after working abroad.

His body was discovered with multiple injuries, including stab wounds, inside his residence. His father informed police that Bassiouny had been living alone during his stay in Egypt.

The suspects, both students residing in the same building, confessed to the crime. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior], they had initially planned to rob Bassiouny, knowing he was alone. The suspects entered his apartment by jumping from the roof onto his balcony.

The suspects electrically shocked Bassiouny before fatally stabbing him with a knife and a dagger. The perpetrators also stole several belongings, including his mobile phone and car, and disposed of the weapons.

According to the Ministry of Interior, one of the suspects was found in possession of the stolen phone, and the car was later recovered from a parking lot at a nearby commercial center.

In response to the murder, family and friends have commended the police for swiftly arresting the suspects. Bassiouny’s brother, Hany, posted a tribute describing him as kind and fearless while asking for privacy during this difficult time.