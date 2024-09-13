New Cairo Serial Killer Sentenced to Death

The Cairo Criminal Court sentenced Karim Salim, 37, to death on Thursday, 12 September, for the murders of three women in what has become known in Egyptian media as the “Tagamoa Serial Killer” case.

Salim was charged with murder, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and recording videos of sexual acts with his victims both before and after their deaths, according to a statement from the Public Prosecution Office.

The case first came to light in May, when an unidentified woman’s body was found along Road 30 June in Port Said. Police investigations traced the crime back to Salim, who had reportedly lured the woman to his home in New Cairo, where the two used drugs. Authorities allege that he sedated and killed her, later dumping her body where it was found.

Salim confessed to regularly inviting women to his residence, offering drugs, and engaging in sexual acts while they were incapacitated. In his confession, he admitted to killing the women and recording the acts using his phone, which prosecutors said contained incriminating footage.

Further investigation linked Salim to another body discovered in April along the same highway, where he again admitted to a similar pattern of events.

He also led investigators to his home, revealing medical supplies, drugs, and personal belongings from one of the victims. A third body was later found, bearing similar traces of the same drugs found in the previous two victims. Investigations verified that Salim was also the culprit in the third murder.

Prosecutors used forensic evidence, phone records, and surveillance footage to tie the defendant to the murders and the disposal of bodies.

Before his arrest and eventual sentencing, Salim, a graduate of the American University in Cairo, was a well-known influencer with over 600,000 followers on his TikTok account. His content included educational skits teaching North American slang to non-native English speakers. His TikTok account and YouTube channel have since been deleted.