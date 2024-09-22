Applications Open for 6,200 Jobs in Egypt’s Dabaa Nuclear Project

Mohamed Gibran, Egypt’s Minister of Labor, announced on Saturday, September 21, the availability of 6,200 job opportunities for young Egyptians across multiple sectors as part of the Dabaa Nuclear Plant project in Marsa Matrouh.

According to a press release, the job openings at the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant include 2,300 positions for steel fixers, 900 for concrete workers, 700 for welders, 500 for HVAC system installers, 1,300 for reinforced concrete structure installers, and 500 for electricians.

The Dabaa Nuclear Plant will feature four reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. Over the course of its 60-year lifespan, the project is projected to generate net revenues of approximately USD 264 billion (EGP12.79 trillion).

The Director General of Operations at the ministry, Heba Ahmed, announced that applications for these job opportunities are now open and those interested can apply on the ministry’s official website.

In a recent statement, the minister emphasized that his visit to the Dabaa Nuclear Plant at the end of August 2024 aimed to secure the success of this project by providing support and ensuring a well-trained, skilled workforce for the plant’s construction.

The power plant, built by Roastom, a Russian Atomic Energy Corporation, in collaboration with Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) is expected to be fully operational by 2030.

In November 2015, Russia and Egypt formalized an agreement to construct a nuclear power plant in Dabaa, valued at USD 26 billion (EGP 1.26 trillion). Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly highlighted the project’s significance, emphasizing that it is a crucial element of the government’s strategy to diversify energy sources, and Egypt’s commitment to new and renewable energy as the nation moves toward its 2030 goals.

The Dabaa nuclear power plant project is on track, with expectations that 30 percent of the work will be completed by year’s end, according to Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia’s Rosatom.