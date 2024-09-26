Egypt’s Protein Bars Fuel Demand but Fall Short on Promised Nutrition

Protein bars are a snack that health and fitness enthusiasts in Egypt resort to to curb their appetite, fuel workouts or support muscle recovery after exercise. They are also a convenient way to consume carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

“Many people rely on protein bars because they are readily available and considered a healthy snack and good source of protein,” Rana Shams, a clinical nutritionist told Egyptian Streets, noting that they are also used to satisfy sugar cravings for people following weight loss diets.

Protein bars are found in supermarkets, gas stations, and some pharmacies all over Egypt, packed in colorful wrappers with the number of protein grams per pack highlighted on their cover.

Brands such as Zero, Boost, Lite Bite, Scrunch, Isolate, and OWN, are known as protein bar manufacturers. However, some brands known for different products have started selling protein bars, such as Breadfast’s “Byld” and Abu Auf’s protein bar range.

“I eat protein bars three to four times a week,” Nadeen Emad, a 29-year-old pharmacist who prefers eating healthy food and works out regularly, told Egyptian Streets. “They’re easy to find, healthy, packed with protein, keep me feeling full, and taste great.”

Emad mentioned that she sometimes has them for breakfast with a cup of coffee, other times as a pre-workout boost or post-workout treat, and occasionally for dinner when she has not met her protein intake goal during the day.

“I choose a protein bar based on its protein-to-carbohydrate ratio,” Emad explained. “I aim for more than 20 grams of protein and the lowest amount of carbohydrates possible.”

Salma Mahmoud, a 34-year-old software engineer who works out regularly and follows a healthy diet, told Egyptian Streets that she looks for high protein and low calories in a protein bar, preferably in the flavor of chocolate or coconut.

Shams agreed with Emad and Mahmoud’s rationale, stating, “Not all protein bars are equal in terms of nutritional value, so it’s important for consumers to choose ones that are low in calories and carbohydrates, and high in protein content.”

She emphasized the importance of also paying attention to macronutrients—carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, which provide energy and are essential for growth, noting that depending on the brand of the protein bar, the amount of protein, carbohydrates, and calories vary significantly.

Additionally, some protein bars contain added sugars and preservatives, which is not ideal for a product marketed as healthy and suitable for those following a diet.

Mislabeling on Protein Bars

A 2023 study done by the University of Alexandria that aims to authenticate labeling data per serving in commercialized high-protein sports foods, in the Egyptian market, revealed a discrepancy between the labeling data for these foods and their actual nutritional content.

The study analyzed a total of 45 samples across nine products including, protein bars, cookies, vegan bars, puffs, whey protein, protein drinks, peanut butter, pancake mix, and Greek yogurt.

The average protein bars, according to labeling data, had 220.93 calculated energy (kcal), and 265.11 kcal according to measured data in the laboratory, the study reveals.

When it comes to macronutrients, protein bars contain significantly less protein than what is claimed on their labels by 46.4 percent. In contrast, protein drinks actually contain 5.83 percent more protein than stated on their labels.

The carbohydrate content of protein bars is 231.15 percent higher than what is stated on the label, while the fat content exceeds the labeled amount by 68.25 percent.

This discrepancy raises concerns that consumers who monitor their nutrition for health or dietary purposes may not be receiving the expected protein, carbohydrates, fat, or calorie content from these bars, potentially hindering their dietary goals.

Many food brands, not just protein bars, have mislabeled nutritional facts because there is not enough monitoring of the food industry, Shams clarified.

Mislabeling, a form of food fraud, poses a threat to public health, increases consumer distrust, and provides economic benefits for food companies, according to a 2021 study done in Portugal.

“When certain foods are tested, the results occasionally match the label, but often the nutritional facts do not reflect reality at all,” Shams stated, advocating for stricter production regulations for foods.

Egyptian Regulating for Food Safety

In Egypt, various ministries, including Health and Population (MOPH), Agriculture (MALR), Trade and Industry (MTI), and Supply and Home Trade, issue laws and regulations concerning food safety. However, there is currently no specific legislation addressing the issue of product mislabeling.

A consumer protection law introduced in 2018, aimed at upholding consumer rights and ensuring honest advertising, prohibits market monopolization and misleading ads. It imposes fines of up to EGP 2 million (USD 41,099) for violations, along with strict penalties for non-compliant businesses.

“The requirements of bringing a product to the market do not include testing the accuracy of the labels on the product,” the director of the National Institute of Nutrition, Gehan Fouad said in Egypt Independent, noting that Egypt lacks a law that ensures food safety through accurate product labeling.

Emad and Mahmoud both know protein bars probably do not provide the promised nutritional value, but, as Mahmoud said, “they’re the best of the bad options at a supermarket.”

However, Mahmoud acknowledges that no snack or product can replace unprocessed, whole-food sources of protein and nutrition—a statement that Shams highly agreed with.

“We can not compare protein bars to whole food sources of protein like chicken or eggs, because they can not match the nutritional value of whole foods,” Shams said, noting that protein bars often lack all the essential amino acids, the building blocks of proteins that a body needs, which are readily available in whole foods.

While Shams sees the appeal of protein bars, as they stave off hunger and provide an energy boost, she advises against consuming them daily if maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the goal.

Consumers are thus urged to look beyond the packaging and prioritize whole, unprocessed foods over convenient, yet mislabeled, alternatives such as protein bars.