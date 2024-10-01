Egypt’s Beltone Venture Capital Makes First International Investment in French Company VelyVelo

Beltone Holding, one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the region, has announced that its subsidiary, Beltone Venture Capital (BVC), has completed its first international investment. BVC has made a strategic investment in VelyVelo, a French e-bike rental company known for its innovative approach to e-bike fleet management. The investment aims to support VelyVelo’s expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, bringing sustainable urban mobility solutions to new markets.

VelyVelo, which operates over 5,000 electric bicycles, offers rental services to a range of users, including delivery drivers, freelancers, transport companies, and artisans. The company currently operates 24/7 in both France and Morocco and has plans to expand its services to Spain and Belgium in the near future.

Ali Mokhtar, CEO of BVC, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership.

“We are excited to partner with VelyVelo, a company redefining urban mobility in North Africa and Europe,” said Mokhtar.

“Through this strategic equity investment, we are committed to working hand in hand with VelyVelo to accelerate its expansion across the MENA region through Beltone’s support and bring innovative, sustainable mobility solutions to new markets.”

VelyVelo’s CEO and co-founder, Asmaa Chakir Alaoui, echoed this optimism, noting that the MENA region is a natural next step for the company’s growth.

“As VelyVelo continues to lead the global shift in urban mobility, we are proud to be a true game changer,” said Alaoui.

“Following our success in Europe and Morocco, the MENA region is our next frontier. To fuel this expansion, we welcome Beltone as a strategic investor to help drive sustainable mobility solutions into new markets.”

Expanding Sustainable Mobility

VelyVelo’s all-in-one technology platform and full-service subscription model sets it apart in the e-bike rental market. By focusing on optimizing fleet management, the company offers a green, efficient, and affordable mobility solution, tailored to the needs of businesses and independent workers alike. Its expansion into the MENA region, supported by BVC’s investment, aligns with growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions in the region.

Founded in 2023, BVC has quickly established itself as a key player in the venture capital space, focusing on early-stage tech startups with regional ambitions. BVC has already invested in several high-potential businesses, including Bosta, ariika, Sylndr, and SehaTech, signaling its ongoing commitment to fostering innovation across the region.

Through its support, BVC aims to accelerate VelyVelo’s growth and further contribute to the development of sustainable mobility solutions across the MENA region.