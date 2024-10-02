Egypt Launches Bidding for Over 1,600 Housing Units Across Eight Cities

In a significant move to enhance housing accessibility, the New Urban Communities Authority has opened bidding for approximately 1,645 residential units.

Ranging from 50 to 161 square meters, these units are now available for interested buyers, according to Sherif El Sherbini, Egypt’s Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

There are flexible payment options for immediate reservations across eight new cities.

The bidding period is set from September 29 to October 28, with documents and specifications accessible at the respective city administration offices. Reservations are now open in eight new cities, with flexible payment options available.

Hassan Al-Shourbagy, Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority for Real Estate and Commercial Affairs, announced that the units include 255 units in the 10th of Ramadan City, with sizes ranging from 63 to 105 square meters, with prices ranging from EGP 460,000 (USD 9,510) to EGP 720,000 (USD 14,885).

In the 6th of October City, there are 137 units in sizes ranging from 55 to 90 square meters. The price of a 90-square-meter unit is EGP 768,000 (USD 15,877). In New Mansoura City, there are 878 units under the Janna project available, with sizes ranging from 100 to 150 square meters, and prices reaching from EGP 1.4 million (USD 28,943) to EGP 1.7 million (USD 35,145).

There are five units available in Al-Obour with sizes ranging from 75 to 104 square meters, and eight units in New Salhiya, with sizes ranging from 65 to 161 square meters. In New Mallawi, there are 240 units, with sizes ranging from 100 to 161 square meters. Eight units are available in New Borg El Arab with sizes ranging from 79 to 140 square meters, and 114 units in New Rashid with sizes ranging from 90 to 93 square meters.

Allocations will be conducted through a manual public lottery once the reservation period concludes.

This initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment, through the Authority, to diversify the offerings of residential units in various styles to meet the needs of all segments of society, aligning with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directives to ensure suitable housing for citizens.

To apply for a housing unit, the applicant must be at least 21 years old with legal capacity. Family members, specifically husbands and wives, are not permitted to apply for more than one unit. When purchasing the conditions booklet, which contains a reservation form from the city authority, applicants will find detailed information about the available areas, prices, and building numbers. The apartments available for sale are intended solely for residential use, and buyers are strictly prohibited from altering the designated purpose of the units.

This housing initiative represents a significant effort to expand access to affordable homes for Egyptians, offering various unit sizes, flexible payment plans, and a clear, transparent allocation system.