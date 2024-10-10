The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization Honors Egypt’s Military Legacy with Special Exhibition

Photo source: National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (

In commemoration of the 6th of October War, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) is unveiling a temporary exhibition titled “The Will of the People” on Monday, October 7, 2024,

The exhibition, which will run for two weeks, celebrates the long-standing history of Egypt’s military, often regarded as the oldest organized military institution in human history.

The exhibition highlights key moments in Egypt’s military evolution through a collection of artifacts, spanning from ancient times to the modern era.

The centerpiece of the event will honor the Egyptian Armed Forces’ role in the 1973 October War, a pivotal event that altered the course of Middle Eastern history.