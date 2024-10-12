Egypt to Begin Trial Run of Grand Egyptian Museum on 16 October

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) will begin its partial trial run on 16 October, following directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The announcement came during a press briefing on Thursday, 10 October after Madbouly visited Esna Temple in Luxor governorate.

This soft opening will include a limited trial of the museum’s exhibition hall and a gradual unveiling of other sections as Egypt prepares for the grand inauguration of the completed project.

Set to be “Egypt’s gift to the world,” the GEM is anticipated to become the largest museum globally, Madbouly remarked.

Since late 2022, GEM has hosted exclusive events and small group visits, testing the facility’s readiness and the visitor experience in anticipation of full operation.

Two kilometers from the Giza Pyramids, the GEM spans 500,000 square meters and holds the world’s most extensive archaeological collection.

Overlooking the iconic Giza Plateau, it is set to be the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, with a display that includes all the treasures of Tutankhamun gathered in one place for the first time since the tomb’s discovery in 1922.