Egypt Sends New Shipment of Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon

Egypt has dispatched a third shipment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon on Wednesday, 23 October.

According to reports, the latest aid shipment, weighing 23 tons, arrived at Beirut Airport on Wednesday and included essential food, medical supplies, and relief items.

With this latest shipment, Egypt’s total aid to Lebanon has now reached 67 tons.

The aid was received by Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, along with representatives from the Lebanese government and the Lebanese Relief Council, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations.

In addition to providing aid, Egypt has been actively evacuating its citizens from Lebanon. The recent flight, which also carried the aid, was operated by EgyptAir and brought back 293 Egyptian nationals, increasing the total number of repatriated citizens to 883.

These evacuations are being facilitated by the Egyptian Embassy in Beirut, which continues to assist citizens wishing to return home.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has emphasized the importance of securing an immediate ceasefire and is focused on delivering humanitarian aid to those affected by the violence.

Furthermore, the embassy in Beirut is actively engaging with Egyptian citizens in Lebanon to offer necessary support for them and their families, whether through organizing special flights for their return or providing various consular services in light of the worsening security conditions.

Since September 23, Israel has conducted a significant air campaign targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions, displacing more than 1.34 million people. Since intensifying its air campaign on Lebanon last month, over 1,550 people have been killed in the bombardments.

This intensified aerial assault marks a significant escalation following a year of cross-border conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah, coinciding with Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 42,800 deaths—many of whom are women and children.

Despite warnings of a potential regional war due to Israel’s ongoing operations in Gaza and Lebanon, the conflict expanded on 1 October with an Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon.