Sherine Abdel-Wahab Sets Guinness World Record for Billboard Achievement

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the “Longest-Staying Artist at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Arab Artist (Female).”

Sherine held the top spot on the Billboard Arabic Artist 100 chart for 11 consecutive weeks, as of 16 March 2024, according to Guinness World Records.

Her hit singles Kalam Eineh (The Words of His Eyes) and El-Watar El-Hassas (The Sensitive Chord) both released in 2018 secured the No.1 and No.2 spots on Billboard Arabia’s flagship charts.

Billboard Arabia, launched in June 2023, was created to spotlight Arab artists globally, with the goal of becoming the premiere destination for showcasing talent from the region.

The platform draws data from streaming services like Spotify, Anghami, YouTube, and Apple Music, reflecting Arab music preferences worldwide.

Sherine Abdel-Wahab, born in 1980, began her music career in 2000 and quickly rose to stardom after her collaboration with Tamer Hosny on a joint album in 2002, which marked a major breakthrough.

Sherine’s upcoming performances include concerts in Kuwait City on 29 October and Dubai on 13 December.