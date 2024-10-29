Al-Sisi: Today’s Situation Resembles Our Post-1967 Experience

In an address to the nation, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi drew parallels between Egypt’s current circumstances and the period following the 1967 “Six-Day War” during a speech at the “Celebration of the Union of Arab Tribes and Egyptian Families,” event.

The event, held on Saturday, 26 October, in the New Administrative Capital, marked the anniversary of the October 1973 War. Al-Sisi remarked, “What you are currently seeing, without much explanation or clarification, resembles the conditions we faced after the 1967 setback.”

He emphasized that experts at the time deemed Egypt’s military challenges insurmountable, citing the Bar Lev Line, the Suez Canal blockade, and a perceived military inferiority. He concluded his remarks by urging confidence among Egyptians, stating, “We have challenges ahead, but with the same spirit and determination, we will overcome every obstacle and realize our aspirations.”

The Six-Day War, also known as the 1967 Arab–Israeli War, took place from June 5 to 10, 1967, between Israel and a coalition of Arab nations, mainly Egypt, Syria, and Jordan. Israel initiated the conflict with preemptive airstrikes targeting Egyptian airfields and military installations, resulting in the destruction of nearly all of Egypt’s aerial forces.

Following this, Israeli ground troops advanced into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and the Egyptian-occupied Gaza Strip. After facing some initial resistance, Israel successfully occupied the entire Sinai Peninsula by the sixth day of the war.

The costs of military preparedness and subsequent rebuilding efforts placed a heavy burden on the Egyptian economy, as the government allocated significant resources to the military in response to the defeat.