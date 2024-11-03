Egypt’s Population Reaches 107 Million

Egypt’s population reached 107 million, marking an increase of one million people in just 268 days, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on Saturday, 18 November.

This growth reflects a gradual slowing of growth compared to previous intervals, which saw similar increases in 250 and 245 days, respectively.

CAPMAS’ data attributes the slower rate to a decline in daily births, averaging 5,385 per day—down from 5,599 daily births when Egypt reached 106 million in February, and 5,683 daily births for the 105 million milestone.

From February to November 2024, Egypt recorded approximately 1.443 million births.

The country’s birth rate has also decreased, falling from 21.1 per 1,000 people in 2022 to 19.4 per 1,000 in 2023.

This trend aligns with Egypt’s ongoing efforts to manage population growth, which have contributed to a decline in the fertility rate, dropping from 3.5 children per woman in 2014 to 2.54 in 2023.

Despite these efforts, over two million births annually continue to place pressure on Egypt’s resources, impacting economic, social, and environmental initiatives aimed at sustainable development.

In recent months, Egypt’s population growth has become a pressing issue as the country grapples with economic challenges.

CAPMAS reported that the population reached approximately 106.4 million in June 2024, with a monthly increase of 126,000 people. In response to the increasing population, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reiterated the need for family planning measures. Past initiatives, such as the “Two Is Enough” campaign, aim to address overpopulation concerns amidst ongoing economic pressures.