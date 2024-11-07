Egypt Signs Letter Pushing for Ending Arms Exports to Israel

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on 6 November that the country had signed a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, the President of the Security Council, and the President of the General Assembly, urging an immediate cease to arms exports to Israel that could be used against Palestinians in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

The letter, supported by 52 nations, as well as the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, highlighted the grave Israeli violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for immediate action to stop the ongoing breaches.

Egypt has attempted in recent months to rally international support for the letter, as it emphasizes the criticality of stopping arms exports to Israel to curb severe abuses against the Palestinian people, in line with relevant United Nations resolutions.

Since the onset of the Palestine-Israel war on 7 October of last year, Israel has launched intense military operations and imposed tighter restrictions on Palestinians’ freedom of movement throughout the occupied West Bank.

Israel has also expanded its apartheid system, implementing laws and policies that further segregate, deprive, and forcibly displace Palestinians in both Israel and the occupied territories. In Gaza alone, 1.9 million Palestinians out of a total population of 2.2 million have been displaced due to Israeli offensives.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 43,391 Palestinians were killed and 102,347 were injured between 7 October 2023 to 29 October of this year.