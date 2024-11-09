 Egypt and Türkiye to Launch Joint University in Cairo

Photo Source: Asharq News



Egypt and Türkiye have agreed to establish a joint university in Cairo on Thursday, 7 November. Türkiye’s Higher Education Council (YOK) President Erol Ozvar expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

He emphasized that both countries are committed to deepening their partnership across multiple sectors, including education.

During his visit to Cairo, Ozvar described the agreement to establish the joint university as “one of the most crucial steps taken by both states in recent years.” He also noted that a joint council will be established to guide the university’s development, with the names of its members to be announced soon.

Ozvar added that he held discussions with Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education, Mohamed Ayman Ashour, to reinforce bilateral cooperation, aiming to open doors for broader educational opportunities that align with international standards. The university will offer a diverse range of programs to attract students from Egypt, Türkiye, and neighboring countries, fostering a dynamic academic environment.

The new institution, a result of collaborative discussions between Egyptian and Turkish officials, follows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s visit to Ankara on 4 September, where educational collaboration was a key topic of discussion. This university is expected to contribute to regional academic excellence and foster mutual understanding between the two nations.

The agreement, which comes amid a period of warming relations, underscores both countries’ commitment to expanding educational opportunities and enhancing cooperation in science, research, and technology. It also reflects a broader vision of establishing institutions that meet the evolving demands of higher education and the global labor market.

This joint venture is also seen as a stepping stone for further collaborations in sectors beyond education, with officials expressing optimism about future joint projects.