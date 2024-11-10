Egypt Becomes the Largest Host Country for Sudanese Refugees

Egypt has become the largest host country for Sudanese refugees escaping the ongoing conflict, with over 1.2 million Sudanese seeking international protection in the country since the war erupted in mid-April 2023, according to a statement from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday, 8 November.

The statement noted that the scale of this humanitarian crisis has put immense strain on Egypt’s resources and infrastructure, leaving its capacities severely stretched.

“We are calling on the international community to urgently support Egypt in this humanitarian effort,” said Dr. Hanan Hamdan, UNHCR Representative to the Government of Egypt and the League of Arab States.

“It is imperative that the responsibility for providing humanitarian and development aid is shared globally. The burden on Egypt is unsustainable and requires immediate and substantial international assistance to ensure the protection and well-being of those affected by the conflict.”

There is also an urgent need to address the funding shortfall, as, despite a contribution of USD 1.52 billion (EGP 75 billion) to the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan—covering 56.3 percent of the required USD 2.7 billion (EGP 133 billion) — the demand for international support continues to grow in response to the escalating crisis.

What is happening in Sudan

A civil war erupted on April 15, 2023, during Ramadan, between two major factions of Sudan’s military government: the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemedti.

As of 8 September 2024, at least 20,000 people had been killed and 33,000 others injured. By 5 July 2024, more than 7.7 million people had been displaced internally, while over 2.1 million had sought refuge abroad.

In 2024, Sudan’s population endured widespread malnutrition and a man-made famine, consequences of the civil war that erupted in 2023. The crisis has led to more than 1,050 deaths, with over 9 million people displaced by both the famine and ongoing conflict.

Tensions have recently flared between Egypt and Sudan, following accusations by Hemedti that the Egyptian Air Force carried out airstrikes on RSF troops in the Jebel Moya region and is supplying military aid to the Sudanese army. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally denied these allegations.

The RSF in Sudan have also declared a ban on the export of about 12 goods from territories under their control to Egypt. The list of prohibited items includes various types of gum, peanuts, cooking oil, livestock, sesame, tobacco, certain animal feeds, gold, minerals, hibiscus, and dried okra.