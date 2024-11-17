Egyptian Blogger Arrested for Date Rape Drug Trafficking

Egyptian blogger and media personality Dalia Fouad was arrested in New Cairo on charges of possessing and selling the illegal narcotic GHB, often referred to as the “date rape drug.”

Fouad, who is known for her work as a content creator and presenter of popular media programs, denied the allegations, stating she had no knowledge of the narcotics found in her residence. Authorities discovered approximately two liters of GHB in an apartment she owns in New Cairo, where she was taken into custody by security forces, according to a security source in Cairo.

The Public Prosecution in New Cairo has since ordered Fouad’s detention for four days as investigations continue. It has requested further inquiries from the security services to clarify the circumstances surrounding her arrest and have sent the seized narcotics to a chemical laboratory for analysis.

During initial questioning, Fouad denied any involvement in drug trafficking, insisting, “It’s not mine. I don’t know anything about drugs…I did not know it was drugs.” Fouad explained that she had rented the villa where the drugs were found six months prior for a monthly fee of EGP 17,000 (USD 3448). She further expressed concern for her young daughter, who remains in her grandmother’s care, and requested her release to attend to her daughter’s needs.

According to investigators, the Anti-Narcotics Department had monitored Fouad’s movements based on intelligence suggesting her involvement with narcotics.

Police reports indicate that her alleged accomplice, a foreign national, smuggled GHB into Egypt disguised as imported goods, aiming to distribute it via social media channels with Fouad’s assistance. In addition, authorities successfully seized over 180 liters of GHB valued at approximately EGP 145 million from a criminal network involving both a foreign national and a social media content creator in Cairo.

Understanding GHB and Its Risks

GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, is a central nervous system depressant that can be colorless and odorless, making it a commonly used “date rape drug.”

When mixed into a drink unknowingly, GHB can incapacitate individuals, posing severe risks to health and safety. Its effects include drowsiness, dizziness, and nausea, with potential for more dangerous outcomes like loss of consciousness, respiratory failure, and even coma.

GHB has been associated with numerous emergency medical incidents and fatalities worldwide, underscoring its status as a high-risk substance.