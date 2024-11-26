Egypt Named Host Nation for the 2025 World Junior Squash Championships

The World Squash Federation (WSF) confirmed on Tuesday that Egypt has officially been awarded the right to host the World Junior Squash Championships.

The championships are set to take place in New Cairo’s Black Ball Sporting Club from 20 July 20 to 1 August 2025 and will feature individual and team competitions.

The 2024 edition of the championships, held in Houston, Texas, saw Egyptian players Mohamed Zakaria and Amina Arif emerge victorious in the boys’ and girls’ events, respectively.

Egypt has a storied history in this tournament, having won the boys’ title 15 times and the girls’ title 16 times, making it the most successful nation in the competition’s history. This will be the first time Egypt has hosted the World Junior Championships for boys since 1996 and for girls since 2003.

Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, expressed gratitude for the WSF’s decision, emphasizing Egypt’s readiness to host such prestigious events.

He highlighted the nation’s commitment to promoting squash at all levels and nurturing young talent.

The excitement for this event is heightened by the inclusion of squash in the 2028 Olympic Games, which boosts the aspirations of young players.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge noted that returning to Egypt for the championships is particularly fitting, given the country’s deep passion for squash and its impressive track record in the sport.

With Amina Arif looking to potentially break records by winning her fourth title at just 17 years of age, anticipation is high for the upcoming championships.