Egypt Restructures Media Regulatory Bodies

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi issued a decree on Monday restructuring three key media regulatory bodies: the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR), the National Press Authority (NPA), and the National Media Authority (NMA).

The SCMR will be led by the former Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Mahmoud Abdel Aziz and will include Abdel Salam Abdel Majeed, the Vice President of the State Council, and Mahmoud Ahmed Mumtaz, the head of the Egyptian Competition Authority. Other members include representatives from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, as well as experienced figures from the media and journalism fields.

In addition to the Supreme Council, the National Media Authority will be headed by journalist Ahmed El-Maslamani and will focus on overseeing media practices for a four-year term.

The National Press Authority, under the leadership of Abdel Sadek El-Shorbagy, will also serve for four years and will be responsible for regulating the national press.

The decree establishes a four-year term for all media entities, which will operate under Egypt’s 2014 constitution, regulating television, radio, print, and online media.

Experts believe the recent changes in Egypt’s media oversight bodies were primarily aimed at maintaining stability and avoiding political disturbances.

The SCMR was established in 2017 under Egypt’s 2014 Constitution to oversee the media landscape, ensuring the protection of society and press practices. Its primary function is to regulate privately owned media outlets and broadcasters, implementing a comprehensive media strategy for the Egyptian state. The SCMR has the ability to issue censorship directives and regulate the licensing of websites.

The NPA operates under the SCMR and is tasked with managing and developing state-owned press institutions. Established as an independent entity by the 2014 Constitution, the NPA is responsible for ensuring the modernization, and adherence to professional standards of national newspapers.

The NMA evolved from the Egyptian Radio and Television Union, founded in 1960, and is also governed by the 2014 Constitution. Its role is to manage state-owned visual, audio, and digital media outlets. The NMA’s responsibilities include overseeing the growth of media outlets while navigating any arising complexities of state.