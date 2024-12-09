Tourism Contribution to Egypt’s GDP Rises to 8.1% in 2024

Egypt’s tourism sector contributed 8.1 percent to the country’s GDP in 2024, up slightly from 8 percent in 2023, generating USD 32.2 billion (EGP 1,608 billion) in revenues, according to recent data from Tourism Economics.

The tourism sector continues to make significant strides, with the World Tourism Organization reporting that Egypt led African countries in tourism revenue, reaching USD 14 billion (EGP 707 billion) in 2024.

The country ranked third among Arab nations for tourist arrivals, welcoming approximately 14.9 million visitors in 2023, reflecting consistent growth in recent years.

Employment in the tourism sector has also seen significant growth. The number of direct workers reached 1.6 million, a 17.9 percent increase compared to 2019, ranking Egypt 13th globally in direct tourism employment.

Leisure tourism remains the primary driver of spending, contributing USD 24.3 billion (EGP 1.21 trillion) of total tourism revenues, while business tourism accounted for USD 3.1 billion (EGP 155 billion)

To further sustain this growth, the Egyptian government approved an EGP 50 billion (USD 1 billion) initiative in July 2024 to strengthen the tourism sector and mitigate challenges posed by ongoing global and regional uncertainties.

In the first seven months of 2024, Egypt recorded over 8 million tourist arrivals, signaling a promising year for the sector, according to Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority.

El-Kady anticipated that tourism earnings will exceed USD 14 billion (EGP 699 billion) by year-end, with projections indicating total visitors will surpass 15 million.