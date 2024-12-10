//Skip to content
Egyptian-Dominican Archeological Mission Makes New Discoveries at Taposiris Magna Temple

December 10, 2024
By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

The Egyptian-Dominican archaeological mission, led by Kathleen Martinez and the Universidad Nacional Pedro Henríquez Ureña, has made significant discoveries at the Taposiris Magna Temple near Alexandria on Sunday 8 December.

Excavations revealed a number of Late Ptolemaic funerary and ritual artifacts beneath the temple’s southern wall.

Key finds include a white marble statue of a woman, possibly Cleopatra VII, and a half-length statue of a king in a Nemes headdress.

While Martinez suggests the statue may depict Cleopatra, some experts argue its features align more with a Ptolemaic princess.

The mission also uncovered 337 coins featuring Cleopatra, along with ritual pottery, oil lamps, and bronze statues.

A bronze ring dedicated to the goddess Hathor and a scarab amulet inscribed with “The Justice of Ra has risen” were among the notable artifacts.

These discoveries help date the temple’s construction to the 1st century BCE.

Additionally, remnants of a 4th-century BCE Greek temple and two significant tombs were uncovered, one containing nine marble statues.

Preliminary underwater excavations revealed human skeletons and pottery, emphasizing the site’s cultural importance.

