Egypt Denies Reports of Upcoming Official Visit to Syria

On December 28, Egypt denied reports alleging that Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty was planning to visit Damascus in the coming days.

The statement came in response to Syrian media claims that Abdelatty would meet Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Shara, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, following Turkey’s mediation efforts, according to al-Ahram.

“There is no planned trip to Syria at this stage,” a source close to the matter told Ahram Online.

While several Arab countries have already dispatched envoys to engage with Syria’s new administration, Egypt has adopted a more cautious approach.

Syria’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani added to the speculation, posting on X that Damascus aims to build “strategic ties” with Egypt based on mutual respect and sovereignty.

Syria’s 13-year-long civil war came to an end when al-Assad’s regime fell on 8 December. Rebel forces, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), mounted a critical offensive that seized control of strategic cities like Damascus and Aleppo. Bashar al-Assad fled the capital and found asylum in Russia, signaling the conclusion of a civil war that has deeply scarred Syria.

President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi recently emphasized the importance of a comprehensive political process in Syria that includes all parties and reflects the nation’s diverse components.

Egypt urged Syrian parties to prioritize national interests and work towards unifying objectives to ensure the country’s stability.

Syria has been devastated by a civil war that began in 2011, resulting in over 500,000 deaths and leaving millions in poverty. On 16 December, Egypt introduced stricter entry requirements for Syrians, mandating security approvals or visas for those with residencies in Europe, the Americas, Canada, or the Gulf.

The new measures, which replace earlier exemptions, are part of heightened security precautions following political changes in Syria and have caused concern among Syrian families seeking reunification.