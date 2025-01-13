New Egypt Regulations to Monitor Wired and Wireless Communications

On Sunday,12 January, the House of Representatives, led by Counselor Dr. Hanfi Gebali, approved articles 62 to 102 of the new draft Criminal Procedure Law, which includes 540 articles in total.

A key feature of this legislation is Article 79, allowing the Public Prosecution to intercept and review communications like letters, messages, and publications.

This new authority allows the Public Prosecution to monitor both wired and wireless communications, including social media accounts and their private content, emails, text messages, and audio or video messages on mobile devices.

The law further permits the seizure of media containing such information and the recording of private conversations if necessary for investigations into serious offenses.

Crucially, any order issued under this article cannot exceed a duration of 30 days, with the option for renewal upon judicial review. The investigating judge is responsible for granting permission, ensuring that each case is evaluated based on its specific circumstances.

The draft law is structured around six key chapters that cover various aspects of criminal prosecution, evidence collection, court procedures, appeals, enforcement, and international cooperation.

According to Ahram News, this approach aims to align with the 2014 Constitution and the National Human Rights Strategy, addressing feedback from international organizations while adapting to technological advancements.