Khaled al-Anani Unveils Campaign Website for UNESCO Director-General Bid

Khaled al-Anani, Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, announced on 13 January during an event held at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, the launch of his campaign for the position of Director-General at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Along with the website’s launch, al-Anani announced his campaign slogan, “UNESCO For The People.”

The event, like the campaign, was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration. Ambassadors from over 100 countries, representatives of international organizations, and political, academic, and cultural figures and officials attended the gathering.

During the event, al-Anani reflected on the trajectory of his candidacy, which the Prime Minister officially announced on 5 April 2023. He also discussed his electoral tours, which were conducted to gain insights into the perspectives of various countries, with the goal of developing an election vision that garners international consensus.

The renowned Egyptologist also expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the political leadership and the support extended to his candidacy and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its efforts in managing the election campaign.

Additionally, he outlined the key elements of his electoral vision, which he has been refining over the past few months and plans to officially present to the organization in mid-March.

The campaign has received support from the Spanish Foreign Minister, J​osé Manuel Albares, and the African Union (AU).

On his campaign website, he writes, “In a fragmented world confronting unprecedented global crises, only peace can unite us and guarantee a harmonious life and a prosperous future for every human being. Let us come together to make UNESCO the organization for all people, for all nations, building hope based on trust and mutual respect.”

Born in 1971, al-Anani is widely regarded for his expertise and dedication across diverse fields, including management, public service, academia, research, culture, tourism, and international relations. He currently serves as a Professor of Egyptology at Helwan University, where he has been a member of the faculty for more than three decades.