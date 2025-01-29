Egypt to Cover Tuition Costs for 1,077 Students After Suspension of USAID Scholarship Programs

Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ayman Ashour, convened an urgent meeting of the Supreme Council of Universities on Tuesday evening, 28 January, to address the suspension of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) scholarship programs.

The meeting, held virtually, was attended by Mustafa Rifaat, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Universities, and Ihab Abdel Rahman, Academic Affairs Director at the American University in Cairo.

The primary focus of the meeting was the impact of the temporary suspension of USAID’s global scholarship programs, which has left 1,077 Egyptian students enrolled in various universities across Egypt in a state of uncertainty.

The students, who are recipients of USAID grants, are studying at public, private, and national universities (877 students) as well as the American University in Cairo (200 students). The decision to suspend the programs, which is set to last 90 days, has raised concerns about how these students will continue their education without the promised financial support.

During the session, Ashour reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting these students. He emphasized that the Ministry of Higher Education would continue to work closely with universities to ensure the academic progress of students who had received scholarships from the agency, underscoring that education remains a cornerstone in building the future of both the students and the country.

Adel Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated that the meeting concluded with a consensus on the importance of removing any obstacles that may hinder the students’ academic journeys.

The council pledged that the affected universities would continue to provide the necessary financial support to the students, covering their tuition and other educational expenses for the remainder of the academic year.

On a similar note, the American University in Cairo announced that it would cover the costs for the 200 affected students during the second semester, in line with its commitment to support them.

The university also expressed its intention to maintain communication with the Ministry of Higher Education to ensure that these students receive the necessary assistance should any future challenges arise.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending U.S. foreign aid for 90 days to review its alignment with the administration’s “America First” policy. This suspension has led to significant global repercussions, including staff layoffs and the halting of various humanitarian and development programs. While emergency food assistance and military aid to allies such as Israel and Egypt were exempted, other critical programs, including health and education initiatives, faced immediate disruptions.