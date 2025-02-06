Egypt Condemns Israeli Plans for Palestinian Displacement

Egypt has strongly condemned statements by Israeli officials suggesting plans to prepare for the mass displacement of Palestinians, warning that such actions constitute a blatant violation of international law and pose severe risks to regional stability.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s Minister of Defence ordered the Israeli military to prepare plans to enable Palestinians to leave Gaza.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt reiterated its “complete rejection of any proposal or concept aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause through uprooting or displacing the Palestinian people from their historic homeland.”

Egypt Warns of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry denounced these Israeli plans as “irresponsible behavior” that could reignite hostilities and derail ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The ministry warned that such proposals would lead to “catastrophic consequences” not just for Palestinians but for the broader Middle East, threatening to unravel the foundations of peace and stability in the region.

“The Arab Republic of Egypt cautions against statements issued today by several members of the Israeli government regarding the launch of a plan to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland,” the statement read. “This constitutes a blatant and flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and infringes on the most basic rights of the Palestinian people, which necessitates accountability.”

Egypt emphasized that it will not be a party to any initiative that seeks to forcibly displace Palestinians, whether temporarily or permanently. The ministry underscored that the root of the conflict lies in the continued Israeli occupation and decades of displacement, oppression, and discrimination faced by the Palestinian people.

“This situation must immediately end, and the Palestinian people must enjoy their inalienable rights in accordance with international legal frameworks,” the statement asserted.

Egypt also reiterated its commitment to securing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating the region’s reconstruction. The statement reaffirmed Egypt’s intention to work with international partners on early recovery plans, debris removal, and rebuilding efforts – without any forced displacement of Palestinians.

Egypt’s rejection of Israel’s proposed resettlement of Palestinians aligns with broader international condemnation of such plans. Countries across the Arab world, as well as global human rights organizations, have repeatedly warned that any attempt to forcibly remove Palestinians from their homeland would be considered ethnic cleansing and a violation of fundamental human rights.

Growing Concerns Over Palestinian Displacement

The Egyptian statement follows controversial remarks by US President Donald Trump, who recently suggested that Gaza could be taken over and redeveloped as the "Riviera of the Middle East" – a proposal that included the mass relocation of Gazans to other Arab countries. Trump's comments, widely criticized by Palestinian leaders and human rights advocates, have fueled concerns that efforts to displace Palestinians are gaining traction among key global players.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes – has also faced growing criticism over his government’s handling of the war on Gaza. Since 7 October 2023, more than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli military operations, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

As Israel’s intentions regarding Palestinian displacement continue to unfold, Egypt has made clear that it stands firmly against any measures that would further undermine Palestinian sovereignty.