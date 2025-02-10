Trump: US Will Buy Gaza, With No Right of Return for Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited international controversy with his proposal to take over and rebuild the Gaza Strip, asserting that displaced Palestinians would have no right of return. His plan involves resettling approximately two million Palestinians in neighboring countries, an idea that has been met with strong opposition from Palestinian leaders, regional governments, and human rights organizations.

Trump stated, “No, they wouldn’t [return], because they’re going to have much better housing.” He outlined his vision of constructing “safe communities” away from current conflict zones and emphasized his commitment to “buying and owning Gaza.”

These statements have drawn sharp criticism from both Palestinian officials and international bodies. The United Nations has warned that forced displacement of civilians from occupied territories constitutes “ethnic cleansing.” The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have firmly rejected the proposal, declaring that Palestinian land “is not for sale.”

This announcement comes amid a delicate ceasefire following a 16-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in over 61,700 Palestinian deaths, according to recent reports. The extensive destruction has displaced a significant portion of Gaza’s population, devastated infrastructure, and left residents in dire need of basic necessities.

Despite the devastation, Trump argued that displaced Palestinians would be better off relocated. He proposed building multiple safe communities away from current danger zones, reiterating his intention to take ownership of Gaza.

Trump’s comments contradict previous assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who had indicated that any relocations would be temporary during Gaza’s reconstruction.

The proposal has been met with strong opposition from Middle Eastern leaders. Egypt and Jordan have both rejected the plan and previous U.S. requests to accept refugees from Gaza. However, Jordan’s King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington, and discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are also anticipated.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized the plan as a “scandal,” asserting that “the relocation of a population is unacceptable and against international law.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the proposal, calling it “revolutionary and creative.” He suggested that Trump’s approach offers “many possibilities” for Israel’s future.

Palestinian officials remain steadfast in their opposition. Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq condemned Trump’s remarks as “absurd,” stating, “Gaza is not a property to be sold and bought. It is an integral part of our occupied Palestinian land.”