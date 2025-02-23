Delay in Palestinian Prisoner Release Poses Threat to Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday, an indefinite delay in the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners, stating that this decision would remain in effect until the next handover of Israeli hostages is guaranteed.

The announcement follows the release of six Israeli hostages on 22 February, which was part of the ongoing ceasefire conditions between Israel and Hamas.

As part of the recent ceasefire agreement, Israel was set to release over 600 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages held by Hamas. However, Israel has delayed this release, citing “humiliating” handover ceremonies conducted by Hamas during previous exchanges.

The planned release of 620 Palestinian prisoners was anticipated to occur after the handover of the hostages, marking the largest single-day prisoner release in this phase of the ceasefire.

The delay has raised concerns over the stability of the truce, initially established to facilitate the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Military vehicles usually used to transport prisoners left without any prisoners and returned to Ofer prison. This caused confusion and disappointment for families who were waiting for their loved ones to be released.

The Palestinian Authority’s commission for prisoners’ affairs confirmed the delay, prompting families to disperse from the waiting area in near-freezing temperatures, with some visibly distraught.

Netanyahu’s office criticized the Hamas-led displays of hostage returns during previous handovers, describing them as “humiliating ceremonies” that demean the dignity of Israeli hostages.

Hamas, on the other hand, accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and described the claims of humiliation as an excuse to avoid its obligations.

With the first phase of the ceasefire nearing its conclusion and one final handover of hostages expected next week, the future of negotiations for the second phase remains uncertain according to sources.

Additionally, the situation is further complicated by the existence of over 60 hostages still being held by Hamas, half of whom are believed to be alive.