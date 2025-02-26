Morocco Suspends Egyptian Imports Without Prior Notice

Moroccan authorities have suspended Egyptian imports without prior notice, halting shipments at local ports, according to state media Al-Ahram.

The suspension has affected agricultural and industrial goods, including food products, ceramics, iron, and electrical appliances.

In response, an Egyptian delegation traveled to Morocco on Saturday, 22 February to hold talks with officials in an effort to resolve the issue.

The move comes amid concerns that the suspension contradicts trade agreements between the two countries, including the Agadir Agreement, which allows duty-free trade among Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, and Tunisia.

While Moroccan authorities have not provided an official reason for the decision, industry experts suggest it may be linked to the trade imbalance between the two countries.

In 2024, Egyptian exports to Morocco reached around USD 1 billion (EGP 50.6 billion), while Moroccan exports to Egypt—primarily automobiles—stood at just USD 80 million (EGP 4 billion).

The timing of the suspension has also raised speculation, as it follows recent plans to establish four major Egyptian industrial projects in Morocco, set to launch in 2025 with a total investment of USD 200 million (EGP 10.1 billion).

Egyptian business leaders have called for an urgent resolution, warning that prolonged restrictions could severely impact exporters, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Some companies are now considering redirecting shipments to alternative markets, such as Spain, to avoid further losses.

Negotiations between Egyptian and Moroccan officials are ongoing as both sides seek to address the situation and restore trade flow.

In October 2024, Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded 6.9 million tons, with the country engaging with over 165 global markets, primarily concentrated in the European Union, the Gulf region, Africa, and America.