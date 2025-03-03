Egypt Condemns Israel’s Blockade of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Egypt condemned Israel’s decision to block the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling it a violation of the ceasefire agreement and international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned in a statement on Sunday, 2 March, that the use of starvation and blockade as a weapon against civilians was unacceptable under any circumstance, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

It urged the international community to intervene and halt actions that endanger innocent lives.

The condemnation follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision on 2 March to shut down crossings into Gaza, halting the flow of essential supplies.

Hamas called the move a “war crime” aimed at forcing an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire.

The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, took effect on 19 January. Its first phase mandated a halt in Israeli attacks, the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli captives, and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The deal also outlined that, once this phase ended, both sides would engage in negotiations on a full Israeli withdrawal from the strip.

However, Israel has now conditioned any further ceasefire extension on Hamas accepting a new US proposal, which would prolong the truce until 20 April, covering Ramadan and Passover. If Hamas refuses, Netanyahu’s office has warned of “further consequences.”

The situation underscores growing tensions as humanitarian conditions in Gaza deteriorate, with aid agencies warning of severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, as they have through the last year.