Giza Zoo and Orman Garden to Reopen as a World-Class Destination in September 2025

Hadayieq Company has announced that Egypt’s renowned Giza Zoo and Orman Garden will officially reopen to the public in September 2025 following an extensive redevelopment.

This announcement was made during the ITB Berlin tourism exhibition, held from 4-6 March, 2025, where the final design of the revitalization project was showcased.

It was announced that the Giza Zoo and Orman Garden will be closed for 18 months starting 9 June 2023 for renovations, as announced by the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture.

The plans back then included transforming Giza Zoo into an open-range facility without cages and that the zoo will be directly connected to the Orman Botanical Garden.

Currently, the redevelopment aims to reposition these historic attractions as premier global destinations for adventure and exploration.

To achieve this, Hadayieq is collaborating with top international consultants to ensure high standards in animal care, heritage conservation, and botanical maintenance.

Mohamed Kamel, Chairperson of Hadayieq, described the project as a transformative milestone for Egypt’s entertainment and tourism industry.

“This redevelopment seamlessly blends innovation and modernity with a rich historical legacy,” he stated. “Our vision is to elevate Giza Zoo and Orman Garden into world-class attractions that offer an immersive experience combining entertainment, education, and environmental conservation.”

The renovation will modernize Giza Zoo while preserving its historic landmarks. A new underground tunnel will connect the zoo to Orman Garden to enhance visitor accessibility.

Exciting new attractions will include live sea lion, bird, and elephant shows, an underwater viewing area for hippos, a glass-domed meerkat exhibit, and an interactive ring-tailed lemur experience.

Visitors will also have opportunities for animal feeding sessions and guided tours.

The Giza Zoo will offer luxurious accommodations in a natural setting for an immersive experience. Additionally, the Zoo Antique Bazaar will feature handcrafted souvenirs, while new restaurants and cafés will provide diverse dining options to enrich the visitor experience.

,Spanning 112 acres, the Giza Zoo is home to around 3,000 historic trees and 186 species of mammals, birds, and reptiles, making it Africa’s first zoo and the oldest in the Middle East.

Similarly, Orman Garden, founded in 1875 and covering about 28 acres, showcases a diverse collection of global plant species. Originally created to enhance Cairo’s beauty and promote agricultural education, the garden has become a beloved recreational space, featuring serene landscapes and walking paths.