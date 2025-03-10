Israel Cuts Electricity Supply to Gaza

Israel abruptly cut off Gaza’s electricity supply on Sunday March 9 to pressure Hamas into accepting new terms in the ceasefire agreement, even as it prepared for further negotiations on the truce with Palestinian resistance groups. The cut comes after Israel blocked all aid from entering Gaza earlier this month, attracting global condemnation.

The first phase of the truce concluded on March 1, with both sides avoiding a resumption of significant hostilities, though Israel has continued sporadic attacks, including an airstrike on Sunday that killed at least three Palestinians.

Since the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect on January 19, Israel has killed at least 120 Palestinians, injured 490 more, and violated the deal over 400 times in Gaza.

Hamas has consistently urged the immediate launch of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire, discussed by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, with the goal of ending the war permanently. However, Israel has rejected this, instead pushing to extend the first phase until mid-April and cutting off aid to Gaza amid the deadlock.

On Sunday March 9, Israel ordered the immediate halt to Gaza’s electricity supply. Energy Minister Eli Cohen said in a video statement to BBC that they will utilize all possible means to bring the hostages back and “ensure that Hamas no longer remains in Gaza the day after” the war.

A few days after the war began on October 7 2023, Israel cut off Gaza’s electricity supply, restoring it only by mid-2024. The single power line connecting Israel to Gaza powers the main desalination plant, while most residents now depend on solar panels and fuel-powered generators for electricity.

On Monday, the public broadcaster Kan reported that Israel has devised a strategy, referred to as the “Hell Plan,” to escalate pressure on Gaza.

The plan involves intensifying pressure by continuing the aid blockade, forcibly relocating residents from northern Gaza to the south, cutting off electricity, and resuming large-scale military operations.

Currently, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in tents across Gaza, enduring freezing nighttime temperatures that often drop to zero degrees Celsius.

Hamas representatives met with mediators in Cairo over the weekend, stressing the urgent need for aid deliveries to resume “without restrictions or conditions,” according to a Hamas statement.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP that the group is calling on mediators in Egypt and Qatar, as well as the U.S. administration, to ensure that Israel honors the agreement and moves forward with the second phase according to the agreed terms.

The second phase of the ceasefire plan includes a prisoner exchange, Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire, the reopening of border crossings, and the lifting of the blockade.

After discussions with mediators, Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoua stated that the initial signs were “positive.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that a delegation would be sent to Doha on Monday for further negotiations.

The truce brought a temporary pause to more than 15 months of Israel’s devastating military assault on Gaza, which displaced nearly the entire population through relentless attacks.

During the six-week first phase, 25 living Israeli captives and eight bodies were exchanged for the release of approximately 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

This phase also allowed the entry of desperately needed food, shelter, and medical aid.

However, after Israel blocked further aid deliveries, UN human rights experts accused it of weaponizing starvation.

Gaza health ministry spokesman Khalil al-Dakran said to AlAhram that only 10 percent of the necessary medical supplies had been allowed in so far, further deepening the crisis.