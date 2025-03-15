Egypt and UAE Launch $120M 5-Star-Hotel Hotel Project near the Pyramids

Giza Governor Adel El-Naggar has announced on March 13 the launch of the Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza, a five-star hotel set to be developed in partnership with the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

This USD 120 million five-star hotel will be located in El-Remaya Square in the Haram district, along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, near the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is set to open on July 3. It will feature 302 rooms, a selection of luxury suites, international restaurants, entertainment spaces, banquet halls, a shopping mall, and a parking facility.

The Emirati news agency (WAM) reported that the hotel is being funded through a collaboration between the Egyptian and Emirati private sectors, with ADFD covering 84.28 percent of the project’s investment.

At the event, the Giza governor emphasized the state’s dedication to the tourism sector, acknowledging its crucial role in strengthening the national economy. He pointed out that many countries with fewer tourism resources than Egypt have successfully leveraged the industry to create jobs and drive economic growth.

El-Naggar also highlighted that this project would be a significant addition to Giza’s hospitality sector, complementing ongoing and future tourism developments.

He reiterated the governorate’s commitment to assisting both the public and private sectors in enhancing tourism infrastructure. Emphasizing the need for collaboration with various stakeholders, he highlighted the goal of integrating development plans to establish the governorate as a well-rounded tourist destination.

The Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza isn’t just about luxury, it’s built with sustainability in mind, featuring energy-efficient designs and community involvement. The project aligns with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, and ADFD sees it as an investment in both tourism and green growth, creating jobs while preserving Giza’s rich heritage.

Tourism is a key driver of Egypt’s economy, and this hotel is expected to boost employment, support local businesses, and attract high-spending travelers. By encouraging longer stays and repeat visits, it contributes to Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals for sustainable tourism.

With its prime location near the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Sphinx, and the Great Pyramids, the hotel is set to become a hotspot for cultural experiences and high-end travel. Tour operators are already adding luxury stays at the Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza to their packages, offering heritage tours, gourmet experiences, and wellness retreats with stunning pyramid views.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen tourism, Egypt saw a record-breaking 15.7 million visitors in 2024, generating USD 14.1 billion in revenue, surpassing the 2023 figure of 14.9 million tourists.

To build on this momentum, the government has introduced a national strategy aiming to attract 30 million visitors by 2028 and has allocated EGP 50 billion since July 2023 to expand hotel infrastructure and boost accommodations.