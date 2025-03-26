Egypt Condemns Israel’s Plan to Displace Palestinians from Gaza

Egypt has condemned Israel’s decision to establish a new directorate under the Israeli Ministry of Defense aimed at facilitating the so-called “voluntary departure” of Palestinians from Gaza.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the claim on Monday 24 March, that such a departure could be considered voluntary, stating that any movement of Palestinians under conditions of war, siege, and starvation amounts to forced displacement, a violation of international law.

The Israeli government announced the new agency on Saturday, 22 March, as part of a broader policy shift, which also included approving 13 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to an Israeli government statement, the directorate will oversee the movement of Gaza residents to other states, securing travel routes and managing crossings by land, sea, and air.

In response, Egypt called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take decisive action against what it described as ongoing Israeli violations, warning that such policies threaten regional stability.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated Egypt’s firm position against any forced displacement of Palestinians, reaffirming support for their right to self-determination and an independent state along the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The announcement comes amid intensified Israeli bombardment of Gaza. As of 20 March, at least 506 Palestinians, including 200 children and 112 women, have been killed in ongoing airstrikes, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The total death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 50,000 since Israel’s military operations began on 7 October 2023.

In addition to the escalation, Israel has blocked all aid deliveries into Gaza since 2 March, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations have warned that the 2.4 million residents of Gaza face severe famine if aid is not immediately restored.

Egypt condemned the renewed Israeli attacks as a violation of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. He warned that Israel’s actions risk inflaming tensions and derailing de-escalation efforts.

Egypt has consistently rejected any plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, including previous proposals by US President Donald Trump to expel residents and redevelop the territory. Cairo continues to push for the resumption of the ceasefire and the implementation of early recovery plans for Gaza, as part of broader regional efforts to prevent further bloodshed.