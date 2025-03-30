Cairo is Now Home to World’s Largest Sofitel Hotel

As Egypt rides a wave of surging tourism, the country has welcomed a landmark addition to its hospitality landscape: the grand opening of the world’s largest Sofitel hotel, located on the banks of the Nile in central Cairo.

The Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile officially opened its doors in January 2025 in Egypt as it continues to cement its place as one of the world’s fastest-growing travel destinations. Nearly 16 million tourists visited the country in 2024, a number expected to rise even further with the highly anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in July, a 490,000-square-metre complex in Giza that will house over 100,000 artefacts, many on public display for the first time.

Located just minutes from Tahrir Square, the new Sofitel hotel is a striking presence on the Cairo skyline. Designed by renowned Egyptian firm ElGhoneimi Architects, the 24-story hotel blends Sofitel’s signature French flair with local cultural influences, offering panoramic views of the Nile from each of its 615 guest rooms and suites. The top-tier 52 suites also offer separate living spaces and 24-hour butler service.

Guests can enjoy five distinct dining venues, from Jayda Nile Terrace, serving Egyptian-Lebanese cuisine, to the Asian-inspired Kamala, and nightlife hotspot Stage One. Amenities also include a 300-square-metre outdoor pool, full-service spa with jacuzzis and saunas, and multiple event spaces for conferences and galas.

Economically, the tourism industry has been a significant contributor to Egypt’s economy. In 2024, tourism revenues more than doubled compared to 2014, reaching USD 15.3 billion, amounting to 8 percent of Egypt’s GDP.

Looking ahead, Egypt has set ambitious targets to further bolster its tourism industry. The government aims to attract 30 million annual tourists by 2032, focusing on infrastructure enhancements, investment incentives, and strategic marketing campaigns to achieve this goal.