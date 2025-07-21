Egypt Welcomes Upgraded U.S. and U.K. Travel Advisories

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the recent decision on Saturday, 19 July, by the United States and the United Kingdom to upgrade their travel advisories for Egypt to Level II: Exercise Increased Caution. This classification places Egypt alongside countries like France and Germany.

Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, described in an official statement the move as a “notable positive step” that reflects the ongoing efforts to enhance Egypt’s international standing.

He emphasized that nearly one million British tourists visit Egypt each year. Prior to this change, the U.S. had categorized Egypt under Level III: Reconsider Travel, urging caution due to safety concerns.

The updated advisories are expected to stimulate tourism, a vital component of Egypt’s economy, which seeks to attract 30 million visitors by 2028.

In 2024, the nation welcomed 15.7 million tourists, which generated substantial revenue and surpassed previous records.

Khallaf noted that these improvements in travel advisories are the result of extensive diplomatic efforts by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its embassies abroad.